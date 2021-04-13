ADVERTISEMENT

A member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Samuel Tsebe, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Speaker of the House, Ibrahim Balarabe -Abdullahi, disclosed this when he spoke with newsmen in Lafia on Monday.

This development comes weeks after a number of lawmakers at the House of Representatives defected from different parties to the APC.

Mr Balarabe-Abdullahi said he received a letter from the lawmaker who represent Akwanga Constituency at the House, indicating his defection.

He said the APC family in the state had accepted the lawmaker into its fold and would treat him equally with other members.

Mr Balarabe- Abdullahi while congratulating the lawmaker, urged him to remain focused in contributing his quota positively to the development of the party, the state and the country at large.

“This is a new development in APC. He is highly welcomed into our great party, the APC.

” On behalf of the leadership of the house, I wish to congratulate him for his defection to APC.

” I want to assure him of equal opportunity in the party in the interest of peace, progress and for the overall development of the party and the state at large,” he said.

(NAN)