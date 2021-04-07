ADVERTISEMENT

The Niger State Government has appointed Ahmad Garba-Gunna as the new emir of Kagara in Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

The appointment followed the death earlier this year of the former emir, Salihu Tanko, at the IBB Specialist Hospital in Minna, the state capital, after a protracted illness.

Announcing the selection, the chief press secretary to the state governor, Mary Noel-Berje, said Mr Garba-Gunna scored the highest number of votes in the election by the electoral college of the emirate.

Until his appointment, the new emir was the acting Chairperson of Niger State Board of Internal Revenue and held the traditional title of ‘Dan Majen Kagara’, Ms Noel-Berje said in a statement.

She said the governor, Abubakar Bello, described the appointment as well-deserved, stressing that his nomination indicates the kingmakers believe he has the royal pedigree to steer the emirate to greatness.

According to Ms Noel-Berje, Governor Bello said as a reputable professional and public servant, the new emir has the capacity to build on the legacies of his predecessors by upholding the sanctity of the traditional institution.

“Your appointment, after serving the emirate as Dan Majen Kagara, to the exalted seat also represents the confidence and belief of the entire people of the emirate that you will bring your wisdom and expertise in preserving the rich cultural heritage and traditions of the people.

“He reminded the new Emir that he was ascending the throne at a critical period of insecurity in his domain and urged him to use his wealth of experience by collaborating with relevant stakeholders to bring enduring peace to the area,” Ms Noel-Berje quoted the governor as saying.

Kagara, the headquarters of Rafi LGA, is the location of a public secondary school where bandits abducted 38 students and staff on February 17.

The abducted persons were released 10 days later, but the bandits returned the same day, killing four persons and kidnapping many others in different attacks on Kagara and surrounding villages.