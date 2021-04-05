ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has sympathised with the government and people of Nasarawa State over the killing of two leaders of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) in the state.

The Chairperson of the group in the state, Mohammed Hussain, and the chair in Toto Local Government Area, Mohammed Umar, were killed by suspected bandits on Friday night.

The spokesperson of the police in Nasarawa, Ramham Nansel, also confirmed the incidents.

“On 2/4/2021 at about 7 p.m., information was received that unknown gunmen suspected to be Fulani bandits attacked and killed one Mohammed Hussaini, the Chairman, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Nasarawa State, and Mohammed Umar, the Chairman, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Toto LGA at Garaku market.

“Upon receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bola Longe, swiftly deployed Operation Puff Adder II personnel to the scene where the two corpses were recovered and taken to the hospital,” he said in a statement.

Mr Buhari, who said the leaders forged a strategic partnership with the government against the menace of bandits and kidnappers, described Mr Husaini as a beacon of hope of peace.

This was contained in a statement issued by Garba Shehu, the senior special assistant to the President on media and publicity.

“The President described the late State leader, Alhaji Mohammed Husaini who was among those murdered as a beacon of peace for Nasarawa State and the subregion.

In praying for the repose of the souls of those killed, President Buhari urged the Fulani leaders in the state to choose new leaders who will build on the foundations of peace set up by the Husaini-led leadership.”

The President also reiterated the determination of his administration to work with all members of the society to rid the country of terrorists, bandits and kidnappers.