ADVERTISEMENT

Three workers of Bradford/Mirola Farms kidnapped at the farm in Pampo village in Ilorin, Kwara State, have regained their freedom.

The workers; Julius Owoeye, a veterinary doctor; Akeem Ajadi and Bola Adedoye, were kidnapped on Monday by six gunmen.

The gunmen invaded the farm and attacked the chief security officer (CSO) of the farm before whisking away the workers.

According to New Telegraph, the owner of the farm said the kidnappers had contacted him and demanded N45 million as ransom

“We have been contacted by them. They demanded N15 million each for the kidnapped people, making a total of N45 million. We begged them to take N1 million for the three people, we told them that we are poor farmers. They said we should go and get good money before they would release our people.”

Released

Meanwhile, in a statement on Friday, the spokesperson of the police in the state, Ajayi Okasanmi, announced the release of the trio.

“The Kwara State Police Command wishes to inform the general public, especially the good people of Kwara State, that the three abducted persons: 1. Vet. Dr Julius Owoeye 2. Akeem Ajadi 3.Bola Adedoye, all workers of Bafford/Morola’s farms at Elega Via Pampo Village Ilorin, has been successfully rescued yesterday at 2330hrs by operatives attached to the command, led by the Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Lawal Bagega psc.

“The Command was flabbergasted when the news of the abduction of the victims broke, despite the tight security arrangements emplaced throughout the state.”

Mr Okasanmi said following the news of the incident, the commissioner of police gave a ‘marching order’ to the command’s anti-kidnapping operatives which he ”personally supervised”.

According to him, ”the team’s operation forced the kidnappers to abandon the victims when they could not withstand the intense pressure on them from the police, hence they fled for their lives”.

He said effort was still ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects.

He said ”the victims had been traumatised but are in stable frame of mind as they had been attended to by police doctors”.