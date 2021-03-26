The governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, has approved the appointment of Sunday Chong Hyat as the new Head of Service of the state.

Mr Hyat’s appointment follows the retirement of Izam Azi, who has attained the mandatory age of 60, says the governor’s spokesperson, Makut Macham, in a statement on Friday.

“The new Head of Service, Engr. Hyat, was until his appointment, the Permanent Secretary, General Administration in the office of the Head of Service.

“Engr. Sunday Chong Hyat, mni, was born on 3rd February 1963, in Ganawuri, Riyom Local Government Area. He attended Boys Secondary School Gindiri before proceeding to the Federal University of Technology Minna where he graduated with B. Eng. Civil Engineering. He has a Diploma in Computer Application from the University of Jos.

“He was one time Chairman, Nigeria Society of Engineers, Jos branch, and later served as the Council Member representing North Central on the Board of COREN. He is a fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, a Fellow of the Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers and is registered with the American Society of Civil Engineers.

“An alumnus of the prestigious National Institute for policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, Kuru, Engr. Hyat has been Permanent Secretary in various ministries including and Works, Lands, Survey and Town Planning.”

Mr Lalong expressed appreciation to the outgoing Head of Civil Service for his service to the state.

In a related development, the governor also approved the appointment of 14 new permanent secretaries in the state’s civil service.

Those appointed are:

1. Ishaya Turba

2. Istifanus John

3. Ibrahim Kam

4. Alfred Zaman Datoel

5. Jacob Bitrus Keng

6. Ambrose Danjuma Allaburah

7. Annastesia Dongjur

8. Jesse Nimyel Miri

9. Alexander Plangnan

ADVERTISEMENT

10. Kande Gotom

11. Fanto John Nanghin

12. Selfa Dashe

13. Nanlop Gupiya

14. Sunday G. Biggs

The new Head of Service and permanent secretaries will be sworn in on March 29, Mr Macham added.