ADVERTISEMENT

A high court in Idah, Kogi State, on Wednesday, sentenced Ocholi Edicha to 12 years and six months in prison over his involvement in the killing of the state Peoples Democratic Party women leader, Salome Abuh.

According to Punch newspaper, Mr Edicha was convicted of criminal conspiracy, armed robbery and culpable homicide.

The prosecution called five witnesses during the trial.

The report said the court agreed with the oral testimony and witnesses’ accounts and statement made to the police.

Although the defendant denied making statement to the Nigeria police, he accepted some aspects of the statement, which was later admitted by the court.

Mrs Abuh was shot and her residence set ablaze in Ochadamu in Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State during the state’s governorship election in 2019.

After the incident, the police paraded six suspects, including Mr Edicha.

The State Commissioner of Police, Akeem Busari, while parading the suspects in Lokoja said they were arrested on November 22, 2019 by the police in collaboration with local vigilantes.

He named them as Ocholi Edicha, Adamu Haruna, Onu Egbunu, Musa Alidu, Attai Haruna Egwu and Attah Ejeh.

Mr Busari identified Ocholi Edicha as the ring leader of the mob that set Mrs Abuh’s residence ablaze.