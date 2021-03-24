ADVERTISEMENT

The governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has relaxed by four hours the curfew his government imposed in Offa and Erin-Ile following a violent communal clash.

This was contained in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, on Tuesday.

According to him, the curfew would now be between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. daily, from Wednesday.

The state government had on March 4 imposed a 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. curfew in the two towns, following renewed hostilities between the two communities.

The governor appealed to leaders on both sides to continue to restrain and caution their people against provocative actions and to maintain the peace.