The governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has relaxed by four hours the curfew his government imposed in Offa and Erin-Ile following a violent communal clash.
This was contained in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, on Tuesday.
According to him, the curfew would now be between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. daily, from Wednesday.
The state government had on March 4 imposed a 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. curfew in the two towns, following renewed hostilities between the two communities.
ALSO READ: Kwara governor imposes curfew, deploys soldiers to quell renewed Offa/Erin-Ile clash
The governor appealed to leaders on both sides to continue to restrain and caution their people against provocative actions and to maintain the peace.
