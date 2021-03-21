The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called President Muhammadu Buhari to order the arrest and prosecution of suspected bandits who attempted to assassinate the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Saturday.

The party made the call in a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan.

The governor said unknown gunmen on Saturday attempted to assassinate him but security details attached to him were able to repel the attack.

The governor has since fingered the Myetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) for the attack, adding that he had been marked for elimination.

“You know today is Saturday and as a farmer, I usually go to my farm, so I went to my farm along Gboko road and on our way back, we started hearing gunshots and we discovered people who were dressed in black and from experience we now discovered that these are Fulani militias,” he said.

“I didn’t want to take things for granted because few days ago the media were awash with a statement from MACBAN who met in Yola, the same place they met in 2016 where they decided that they will take Nigeria and that every other person is a slave, that was when they started infiltrating the entire country.

“They came out with a statement, I was alarmed that they singled me out as the only person who is creating problems for the entire Fulani race and behind the scenes I also heard that in the meeting, I was targeted for elimination; this was the information I got that they will go after me either in my home, farm or wherever they get me.”

The PDP, Mr Ortom’s party, condemned the assassination attempt and demanded investigation into the attack.

Full text of the statement

PDP Condemns Attempt On Gov. Ortom’s Life…Demands Arrest, Prosecution of Assailants

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vehemently condemns Saturday’s reckless attack and assassination attempt on Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state by suspected bandits, reported to be killer herdsmen.

The party calls on President Muhammadu Buhari to put machinery in motion by ordering an immediate manhunt, arrest and prosecution of the

assailants and beef up security around the governor.

The PDP expresses shock that the assailants trailed Governor Ortom and opened fire on him and his aides along Makurdi/Gboko road, in an attack that by every indication is aimed to assassinate the governor.

Our party is worried that this brazen attempt at Governor Ortom’s life is coming on the heels of his outspokenness in exposing those allegedly

behind the incessant attacks of communities in the state and demanding that the Federal Government live up to its responsibility on the protection of life and property in the state.

The PDP fears for the life of Governor Ortom and we urge Nigerians to hold the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration responsible

over its failure to take a decisive step to check the escalated insecurity and brazen attacks on innocent Nigerians.

The PDP however calls on Governor Ortom not to be deterred by the attack but to remain courageous and alert, at all times while providing

leadership to the people of his state.

The party also calls on the people of Benue State to be calm and vigilant while providing useful information to security agencies to

flush bandits and criminal elements out of the state and other parts of the country.

Signed:

ADVERTISEMENT

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary