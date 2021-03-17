ADVERTISEMENT

The 10 grant-aided schools ordered by the Kwara State Government to reopen on Wednesday, allowing students to use Hijab, have remained closed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all the schools remained locked, with the presence of security men around.

NAN gathered that there was resistance from both parties involved as each wants their interest to prevail.

It would be recalled that the schools were closed on February 19, over a dispute in the usage of Hijab (Muslim female veil) in some of the schools.

The government set up a committee to resolve the misunderstanding and later announced that the schools would resume on March 8 with willing female students allowed to use Hijab.

The government, however, withdrew the reopening order earlier given over safety concerns as some Christians were not willing to accept the government’s decision.

This led to the continuous closure of the schools.

The affected schools included C&S College, Sabo-Oke; St. Anthony’s Secondary School, Offa Road; ECWA School, Oja Iya; Surulere Baptist Secondary School, and Bishop Smith Secondary School, Agba Dam.

Others are CAC Secondary School, Asa Dam road; St. Barnabas Secondary School, Sabo-Oke; St. John School Maraba; St. Williams Secondary School, Taiwo Isale, and St. James Secondary School, Maraba.

(NAN)