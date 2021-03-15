ADVERTISEMENT

Confusion rent the air on Monday in Ifedolapo community in Ilorin after a corpse was found under Osere bridge in the area.

Residents raised unanswered questions as to the cause of death.

Some thought Friday night’s rainstorm, which destroyed many properties in Ilorin, could have been responsible for the death.

Police spokesperson in Kwara, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the development in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said he already spoke with the Kwara Fire Service to evacuate the corpse.

After supervising the evacuation processes, the Divisional Police Officer of ‘B’ Division, Surulere, Ilorin, Akinwale Olaoye, said Friday’s heavy downpour would be the most likely cause.

He said there was no report of any missing person since Friday’s rainstorm and described the situation as Sudden Unnatural Death.

Mr Olaoye added that the investigation would continue to unravel the identity of the corpse.

(NAN)