Niger State government has banned operators of illegal motor parks within the Minna metropolis.

The state Commissioner for Transport, Ramatu Yar’ardua, disclosed this during a press conference in Minna on Thursday.

She said that the approval was given by the governor, Abubakar Sani-Bello, during the weekly executive council meeting.

Ms Yar’adua, who was represented by Ibrahim Musa, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, said the state government would commence dismantling of all illegal parks starting from Friday.

“All our men will be on the field to enforce the law, all those operating illegal parks should move back to the approved motor parks,” he said.

The commissioner said that the ministry would also enforce its traffic law by installing electronic instrument on all traffic lights to track vehicles.

She said that the ministry would use its platform to monitor all vehicles and violators of the law would be apprehended and prosecuted.

Ms Yar’Adua added that the ministry would also commence registration of all motorcycles and tricycle and every operator would be given a registered card as a permit.

She said that operators of motorcycles and tricycles without the registration cards would not be allowed to operate in the state.

The commissioner also announced the withdrawal of vehicles using government registration plate numbers that are not for government officials.

She noted that henceforth, any vehicle seen with a government registration plate number whose user was not a government official who be tracked.

Also, the Commissioner for Environment, Mohammed Zakari, said the state executive council assented to a law on indiscriminate felling of trees in the state.

He said that this was to protect the state forest reserve, adding that anyone violating the law would be fined N100,000 and the product confiscated.

Mr Zakari said a taskforce on indiscriminate felling of trees was on ground to enforce the law.

(NAN)