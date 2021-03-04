ADVERTISEMENT

A Jos Central Area Court, sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Jos on Thursday, granted a woman, Simaiga Bulus, divorce, on grounds that her husband of 22 years, Biko, abandoned her for eight years.

Delivering judgment, the presiding Judges, Ghazali Adam and Hyacenth Dolnanan held that the court had no choice but to dissolve the union.

“Both parties are no longer husband and wife, they are free to go their separate ways,” they held.

In her petition, Ms Bulus said: “My husband left travelled to Lamzak in Adamawa, to visit his kith and kin eight years ago; to visit his people, and has not returned since then.

“He has not called me since then. He left me with the full responsibility of taking care of our three children.

“We got married 22-years-ago in the traditional way,” she said.

The respondent was not in court.

(NAN)