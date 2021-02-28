ADVERTISEMENT

A former Head of the Department of Mass Communication, Faculty of Communication and Information Science at the University of Ilorin, Adesina Azeez, has been promoted to the position of a professor.

The promotion makes him the first professor of mass communication produced by the university’s Mass Communication Department since its creation in 2005.

A pioneer staff of the department, Mr. Azeez received the notice of his appointment on Wednesday.

The 48-year-old professor is a graduate of Mass Communication from the University of Lagos, where he also obtained his Master’s degrees in Mass Communication, and International Law and Diplomacy.

He later obtained a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) Degree in Communication Studies from the University of Leeds, United Kingdom.

Mr Azeez, who assumed the position of Lecturer II in UNILORIN’s Department of Mass Communication in 2009, has served for 12 years at the university.

Within the period, he has held relevant positions in the department as well as the Faculty of Communication and Information Science.

He was Acting Head of Department of Mass Communication from 2018 to 2019, and Sub-Dean of the Faculty of Communication and Information Sciences from 2015 to 2017.

ALSO READ: UNILORIN professor appointed pioneer VC of Ahman Pategi University

The professor also holds other positions in the institution, including Director, Advancement Office of the University of Ilorin; Chairman, Unilorin Bulletin Editorial Board; Member, Unilorin FM Radio; Member, Unilorin Publishing House; Faculty Representative, Unilorin Postgraduate School; and Member, Technical Committee of Centre for Ilorin Studies.

Aside working in the academic environment, Mr Azeez is the current Coordinator/Facilitator of the International Institute of Journalism, Ilorin Study Center, a training wing of the Nigeria Union of Journalism (NUJ). He is also a member of the Unilorin Chapel of the NUJ in the State.

Before joining the university, he worked as a part-time lecturer at The Polytechnic, Ibadan. He also served as a press officer for the Ministries of Finance, Women Affairs and Information in Oyo State.

The communication scholar is a Member of the Association of International Law, Member of African Council for Communication Education, Member of Association of Communication Scholars and Professionals of Nigeria, and Fellow of the Institute of Human and Natural Resources. He is also an Associate Member of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations.

The new professor has authored over 40 publications.

In his congratulatory message, the Director of Corporate Affairs, University of Ilorin, Kunle Akogun, felicitated with the new professor and wished him well.

He said: “With this, you (Azeez) have set an enviable record as the very first Professor of Mass Communication at the University of Ilorin. Kudos!”