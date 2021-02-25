A professor at the University of Ilorin, Mahfouz Adedimeji, has been appointed Vice-Chancellor of the newly-approved Ahman Pategi University, Kwara State.

The pro-chancellor and chairman of the council of the new university, Aliyu Pategi, presented an appointment letter to Mr Adedimeji on Tuesday at the university’s permanent site.

The ceremony was attended by the university’s board of trustees chairman, Isah Mohammed, and the acting registrar, Mustapha Abdullahi.

Mr Adedimeji, a professor of pragmatics and applied linguistics, was until his appointment a lecturer and was regarded as one of the most respected academic figures at the University of Ilorin.

He holds a B.A. (Honours), M.A. and Ph.D. in English Language from the University of Ilorin. He studied Media and Communications at Governors State University, Illinois, USA.

He also received training in peace studies at Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies, Notre Dame University, Indiana, USA.

He is a former Director of the Centre for Peace and Strategic Studies of the University of Ilorin and ex-member of the Governing Council of the International Peace Research Association.

Mr Adedimeji is also a Fulbright scholar who holds a certificate of the Virtual Institute for Higher Education Pedagogy (VIHEP) of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Nigeria.

He is also a UNDP consultant, columnist and public speaker.

The new vice-chancellor started his academic career in 2000 at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Oyo State, before joining the University of Ilorin where he rose to become a professor in 2019.

A well-published scholar, he has attended scores of academic conferences across Nigeria and within Africa, Europe, Asia, and the United States

Reactions

In his reaction to the new appointment, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Sulyman Abdulkareem, commended Mr Adedimeji.

In a statement signed on his behalf by the Director of Corporate Affairs, Kunle Akogun, the official said Mr Adedimeji’s appointment “did not come to him and most members of the university community as a surprise, considering his track records”.

ALSO READ: 2 UNILORIN lecturers win international research grants

Mr Abdulkareem, a professor, described the new VC as a “renowned wordsmith and one of the most promising alumni of the University of Ilorin”.

He said he had followed the “stimulating career trajectory of the new vice-chancellor, especially his sterling service delivery endeavours as a teacher, researcher, writer and administrator”.

He said he had always believed “the foremost newspaper columnist has greater days ahead of him”. He described Mr Adedimeji as a “very brilliant academic, hard working administrator and a painstaking researcher”.

He also expressed the belief that the appointee “possesses every quality needed to succeed in his new task of assisting the new university to lay a healthy, strong and sustainable foundation, which will stand the test of time”.

He urged the former National Secretary of the University of Ilorin Alumni Association, to ensure “he brings to bear his glowing erudition and exciting exposure to his new assignment.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahman Pategi University is one of the 20 new private universities recently approved by President Muhammadu Buhari. The institution is located in Patigi, Kwara State.