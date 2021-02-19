ADVERTISEMENT

The Kwara Fire Service said fire has destroyed a female hostel in Offa Grammar School, Offa Local Government of Kwara State.

Hakeem Adekunle, the head of media and publicity of the Service, in a statement on Friday in Ilorin, said the inferno affected a 20-room female hostel.

He said six rooms were completely burnt out of the 20 rooms in the affected building.

”At about 4:25 p.m. on Thursday, the State Fire Service was informed of a fire incident at Offa Grammar School, in Offa, Kwara State, by one Mr Taiye through a telephone call.

”The outbreak involved a storey building and out of the 20 rooms in the affected building, six rooms were completely burnt by the fire,” he said.

Mr Adekunle said the fire outbreak was due to the carelessness of one of the occupants who set some undergrowth on fire which later spread to the main building.

He urged residents of the state to be more vigilant and desist from unmonitored bush burning.

(NAN)