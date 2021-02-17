ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government said it will use military and political efforts to secure safe release of the 27 students and staff members of Government Science College, Kagara in Niger State abducted early Wednesday morning by bandits.

A delegation of the government led by Information Minister, Lai Mohammed, made the promise in Minna, the state capital on Wednesday.

Also in the delegation were the Ministers of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi; the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; and the Inspector-General (IG) of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the kidnap at the school by gunmen dressed in army uniforms.

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered security agencies to secure the immediate release of the kidnapped persons.

According to a statement by the press secretary to the Niger State Governor,

Mary Noel-Berje, the information minister said the Federal Government will not surrender its authority to criminals.

He “reassured the people of the State in particular and Nigeria in general that no stone will be left unturned to ensure the safety of all.”

The NSA, Mr Monguno, said both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches will be used to secure the release of the students and others.

He said the government would deploy a confluence of political and military efforts to resolve the issue.

He said President Buhari was determined to apply whatever it takes to ensure the safety of lives and property in the country.

Also speaking, the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Adamu, said a strategy has been put in place to deal with the situation, adding that the government is concerned about banditry and kidnappings in the country.

“The IGP stated that the Police is working in synergy with other security agencies within the communities to ensure that the kidnapped students as well as others travelling along Zungeru-Kontagora road are freed unharmed.

“He said the Force will reinforce the strategy deployed in the release of Kankara Students in Katsina State to aslo achieve the same feat in addition to using its constitutional approach to tackle the situation.

“In order to ensure the state is kept peaceful and the criminals dealt with, the IGP said the police has deployed four units of Mobile Police Force men to the state and is working with the Department of State Security Service (DSS) to reinforce security,” Mrs Noel-Berje stated.