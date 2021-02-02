ADVERTISEMENT

The University of Abuja has announced a resumption of academic activities on February 1.

This was contained in a statement by the Registrar of the university, Yahya Mohammed, on Monday.

He said the resumption process has been spaced out over a period of one week from February 1 and 8.

Mr Mohammed said the final year and first-year students of all departments, as well as all levels of Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and College of Health Sciences Students, are to resume on February 1.

“All other students are expected to resume on Monday, 8th February 2021,” he said.

The registrar also said hostels would be opened to students with accommodation from February 1, adding that no student would be allowed into the hostels earlier than that date.

“A virtual classroom system linked to the integrated portal has been put in place for online learning especially for large classes. Students are, therefore, advised to come along with android, smartphones, laptops, tabs, IPADs, and other electronic devices for easy connection into the virtual classroom,” he said.

Mr Mohammed said students are to come with three reusable face masks and two pocket-size hand sanitisers and are expected to put on face masks within and outside the university premises.

“All COVID-19 regulations and protocols must be complied with as there are sanctions for non-compliance. Students can read these regulations on the University website,” he said.

He said social gatherings have been suspended till further notice and that if there would be any form of gathering, permission must be sought from the management with strict compliance to COVID-19 protocols.

“Students must download from the portal an undertaking form to abide by all guidelines, sign duly and submit to the Dean of Students. Note that submission of the form is considered as evidence of resumption”, he said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported in December that the university began conducting lectures online despite ASUU strike at the time.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Abdul Rasheed Na’Allah, had said all courses offered by the university were being taught virtually.

“The students had already registered before the strike began so that made it easy for the university to develop a virtual classroom system to migrate them there. It was very easy,” he said