The Nasarawa State judicial panel of inquiry hearing cases of police brutality is poised to give its verdict on the case of a policeman who allegedly detained and tortured a lady who later died last September.

The policeman, Alpha Mahamu, an assistant superintendent of police, was on Thursday cross-examined by the panel over the death of 20-year-old Bilikisu Isa.

The late Ms Isa, a resident of Aso Mararaba, in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, died from complications she sustained after she was allegedly tortured by the police, her family told this newspaper.

Hearing

Justice Badamasi Maina, the chairman of the panel, led the cross-examination in Lafia on Thursday in the case between the family of Mallam Isa and Mr Mahamu with suit number: NSD/JCL/LF/MO39/20.

In his address, the counsel to the plaintiff, Muhammad Danliti, said, “we have adopted our final written addresses which is a summary of facts and evidence called before the commission.”

He added that the case has been closed and the panel will make its findings and recommendations to the state governor, Abdullahi Sule.

“The commission will subject its findings and evaluation of evidence placed before it to make recommendation to the Governor as to guilt or otherwise of ASP Alpha Mahamu,” he told journalists.

“If ASP Alpha Mahamu was found guilty, they will recommend for his sack, prosecution and for compensation,” he added.

The counsel to the defendant, Allu Asaku, however, was absent at the hearing. But the the secretary to the panel said he had pre-informed the panel about his absence and had requested that his written address be adopted in his absence.

Background

The late Bilikisu Isa, a resident of Aso Mararaba, in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, died in September from complications she sustained after she was allegedly tortured by the police.

She was arrested in August, alongside her friend, Rukayya Muhammed, who said Bilkisu was forced to remove her hijab (head covering) and repeatedly beaten with wire.

“The inspector slapped, flogged and hid Bilikisu, but he gave me his number that he likes me and spared me from torture. She fainted in the station. He poured water on her,” Ms Muhammed told PREMIUM TIMES at the time.

She added that her friend was arrested and tortured in connection with an alleged theft carried out by the victim’s ex-lover, identified as “Abdul.”

“The police OC even went ahead and started calling Bilikisu names like ashawo, prostitute, accusing her of visiting the suspect in the hotel without evidence,” she said.

“She was no longer in any relationship with the suspect since last year, still the police picked and harassed her publicly.”

Bilikisu’s mother, Hadiza Isa, also corroborated this by saying that her daughter was sick before she was arrested.

“We begged the police to leave my daughter alone due to her illness but they ignored our pleas. They rather detained and tortured her for hours that caused her death,” Mrs Isa said in September.

“I am appealing for support from the general public for those that led to the death of my daughter to be brought to justice,” she said amidst sobs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nasarawa police command had denied wrongdoing.