The Chairman, Benue State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Victoria Asher, is dead.

The Secretary of the Council, Moses Akarhan, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Makurdi, the state capital.

According to the secretary, Mrs Asher died about 8:00 a.m. on Saturday at the Federal Medical Centre Makurdi, following a Cesarean section.

“Council will give notice for an emergency Congress to that effect in due course,” he said.

NAN reports that Mrs Asher is the second Benue NUJ Chairman to have died in office in the last two years.

Mrs Asher’s predecessor, David Ukuma, also died in office on August 25, 2018, after serving for less than six months.

(NAN)