The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, on Friday, announced 19 fresh appointments.

Amongst the newly appointed are Juwon Olorunipa, Ismaila Abdulrahaman Obansa and Hassan Ibrahim, all of them Senior Special Assistants (SSA) to the Governor on Entertainment in Kogi West, Central and East districts respectively.

Also, Aminu Yunusa Alhassan was announced as the Managing Director of Kogi State Road maintenance Agency (KOGROMA).

According to a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Folashade Ayoade, the governor also approved the appointments of some persons as assistants and advisers.

His press secretary, Onogwu Mohammed, said the governor charged the new appointees to bring innovative ideas and strategies to bear in the discharge of their duties, to justify their appointments.

“All appointments take immediate effect,” Mr Mohammed added.

Below are the newly appointed officers and their portfolios

1. Hadi Ametuo – Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters.

2. Patrick Danjuma Onogu – Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs

3. Ahmed Okara – Special Adviser to the Governor on Agriculture

4. Afolabi Joseph-Raji – Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Duties I

5. Ahmed Attah – Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Duties II

6. Ibrahim Salihu – Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Duties III

7. Danladi Suleiman Aguye – Special Adviser to the Governor on Job Creation

8. Adamu Ridwan Bala – Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Special Duty I

9. Shuaibu Yusuf Badoko – Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Special Duty II

10. Alilu Yakubu – Senior Special Assistant to the Governor Special Duty III

11. Juwon Olorunipa – Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Entertainment – Kogi West

12. Ismaila Abdulrahaman Obansa – Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Entertainment – Kogi Central

13. Hassan Ibrahim – Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Entertainment- Kogi East

14. Ohiani Muhammed – Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Education

15. Zubair Kabiru – Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Commerce and Industry

16. Abdulkarim Idawu Suleiman – Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Ethics and Values

17. Michael Ozigi – Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Print Media

18. Atuluku Victor Levi – Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media.