ADVERTISEMENT

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has invited aggrieved members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to team up with it.

The APC is in crisis in Kwara, resulting last week in the removal of the chairperson of the caretaker committee of the party, Bashir Bolarinwa.

The development was a fallout of a rift between Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and a group of party leaders led by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

Mr Bolarinwa, who is loyal to Mr Mohammed, was removed by the national caretaker committee of the party led by Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni and replaced with Abdullahi Samari.

While the faction loyal to the governor swiftly lauded the development, party members on the side of Mr Mohammed saw the hand of the governor in it and have even been angrier.

Although the national body of the party has intervened in the matter, it is yet to come up with a lasting solution.

However, the SDP, in a statement by its state chairperson, Lekan Alabi, called on “genuine progressives in the APC who are unwillingly entangled in the mess, and indeed all lovers of true democracy to come and team up” with the SDP.

This, according to him, is an effort to rescue the downtrodden from the clutches of “pseudo-progressives masquerading as lovers of the people.”

Mr Alabi also accused the AbdulRazaq-led state government of playing an ‘uneven power game’ inimical to the development of the state.

“The uneven power game happening in the ruling All Progressives Congress Party in Kwara State is not unexpected. The divorce process of this marriage of convenience, otherwise known as APC, started moments after it got power courtesy of the mishap of the purposeless former administration.

“It is one thing to seek for and be entrusted with political power, it is another thing to be able to use the power purposefully for the benefit of all and sundry without rancor. Therefore, there has never been a coherent leadership but a motley (crowd) of thin gods controlling units. In this sort of situation, the centre can never hold to deliver or execute any meaningful programme, because as some people are sowing, some others are uprooting.”