The police in Kwara State have paraded suspects in last year’s abduction of four Turkish nationals in the state.

The law enforcement agency paraded them alongside other criminal suspects in Ilorin on Wednesday, including a man said to have held a nude party.

PREMIUM TIMES last July reported how the Turks, Seyit Keklik, 25, Yasin Colak, 33, Ergun Yurdakul, 35, and Senerapal, 40 were kidnapped on Gbugbu-Lafiagi road in Edu Local Government of the state.

The expatriates were working at a quarry site in the area when they were abducted.

A few days after, the police announced their rescue and said no ransom was paid.

The police added that four male suspects had been taken into custody in connection with the kidnap.

While parading the criminal suspects on Wednesday, the commissioner of police in the state, Mohammed Bagega, said the police had arrested two more of the suspected kidnappers who were on the run.

He identified the new arrivals in custody as Umaru Tambaya and Mohammed Tambaya.

“Ever since then, the Command has been in the search for the two fleeing suspects. Actionable intelligence however indicated that the suspects were planning to carry out another operation and my operatives swoop on them and they were arrested,” the police boss said.

“During investigation, the suspects confessed to being members of the kidnap syndicate that abducted the four Turkish citizens. They also confessed to have participated in several other kidnap incidents especially along Enugu/Abakaliki axis of the South East of the country.”

Mr Bagega said while the police were still after other members of the gang still at large, the two in custody would be charged to court.

Speaking further, the police boss said one Akinsola Babatunde and his alleged accomplices were arrested for organising nude parties in Ilorin.

“Operative of the State Intelligence Bureau attached to the command carried out a sting operation involving tactical undercover and maneuvre and arrested the said Mr. Babatunde who had advertised for a strip party in Ilorin on social media and successfully organised a party in a service apartment at Joab Street, behind Shoprite GRA, Ilorin,” Mr Bagega said.

He said their action contravened the Covid-19 protocols and promotes crime and criminality.

“Effort is ongoing to arrest the fleeing members of the gang and they will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is completed,” he stated.

Recovery

On recoveries, Mr Bagega said the command had recovered some stolen vehicles and rifles.

“A renewed and aggressive Motorised/Foot patrol by the officers and men of the Command, being one of my policing strategy of the state, foot patrol men attached to Oreke Division intercepted an Okada rider suspected to be a Fulani by physical feature along Oreke/Babanla Road.

“While being questioned, the suspect zoomed off with his motorcycle and in the process a black sack fell off his motorcycle. The sack was searched and two AK 47 riffles without magazines and ammunition were found,” Mr Bagega said, adding that effort was in progress to arrest the suspect.

The vehicles recovered include a Golf 3 car with Reg. No. PTG 01 XA allegedly stolen by one Abbey Adeyeye.

“Men of the Lafiagi Division and members of the vigilante accosted the suspect along Ndanaku/Isanlu bush road that leads to Kogi State.”

According to the police, Mr Adeyeye confessed to have stolen the vehicle easily, being an electrician.

The police boss said investigation was still in progress to recover two other vehicles Mr Adeyeye had earlier stolen and sold in Lokoja, Kogi State.

Mr Bagega attributed the arrests to the command’s operational strategies and renewed partnership and inter-agency collaboration, and community and intelligence-led policing.

He encouraged residents to expose criminality and other vices in the state.