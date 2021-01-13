ADVERTISEMENT

The family of a late former deputy governor of Kwara State, Simon Sayomi, has announced the burial plans for their patriarch.

The former deputy governor died in his hometown, Igosun in Oyun Local Government Area of the state, last December.

According to his son, Mr Sayomi died after a brief illness.

Meanwhile, according to the funeral programme obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Sayomi will be laid to rest by 11 a.m. on February 27.

The Christian wake will take place at his home church, First Baptist Church, Igosun, Kwara State on February 26.

The limited attendees will adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols, the family added.

Mr Sayomi was the deputy governor of the state from 1999 to 2003 under the administration of late Muhammed Lawal.

The duo lost their re-election bid to Bukola Saraki during the 2003 governorship election.