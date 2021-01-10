ADVERTISEMENT

For the second time since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has gone into isolation.

This, according to his deputy, Benson Abounu, is due to contact with persons who tested positive for the virus including an unnamed permanent secretary and his relatives.

Mr Ortom had in July, last year, gone into isolation after his wife, son, and some aides tested positive for the virus.

However, speaking at the Armed Forces Interdenominational service held at the ECWA Church, Makurdi, the state’s capital, Mr Abounu disclosed the governor’s decision to go into isolation, following the medical report indicating that a certain permanent secretary and his family members tested positive for the virus.

Mr Abounu said the governor will remain in isolation for the stipulated number of days until a test shows he is negative.

“As I speak with you, the governor has been in isolation for about 9 days and has shown no symptoms or signs of the virus. So, I am happy to inform you that by tomorrow, we should be able to certify him free and he will resume work,” he was quoted to have said by Punch newspapers.

The decision of the governor to proceed on isolation also comes days after the head of Buruku Local Government Area of the state, Daniel Deajir, died from COVID-19 complications.

The governor described Mr Deajir as a gentleman and diligent administrator who was already making a positive impact in his stewardship of the local government area before his sudden death.

PREMIUM TIMES has reported on how the second wave of the pandemic, which was declared in late 2020, has posed greater risks considering the mortality and infection rate.

An analysis by this newspaper showed that one in every six persons tested for COVID-19 in Nigeria in the past two weeks tested positive for the virus, indicating how far the virus has spread.

This is significantly higher than the average of one in ten persons since Nigeria recorded its first case of the virus in February last year.

As of the time of filing this report, Nigeria has 99,063 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of this figure, 79,417 have been discharged and 1,350 deaths have been recorded in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.