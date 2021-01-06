ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad, will on Wednesday inaugurate Salisu Garba as the acting Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

This was disclosed in a statement by the National Judicial Council’s Director of Information, Soji Oye, late on Tuesday.

Mr Oye said the scheduled inauguration of Mr Garba followed approval by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Garba takes over from Ishaq Bello who clocked the retirement age of 65 on Tuesday.

“President Muhammadu Buhari approves the Acting appointment of Hon Justice Salisu Garba as Chief Judge, FCT.

‘Following the retirement of Hon. Justice Ishaq Bello today, President Muhammadu Buhari,GCFR, has approved the appointment of Hon Justice Salisu Garba as Acting Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory.

“He will be sworn-in tomorrow (Wednesday) by The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Dr Justice I.T. Muhammad,CFR, by 2.00 pm,” Mr Oye stated in a short statement.

Mr Garba, who will clock the retirement age of 65 years before the end of 2021, was until Mr Bello’s exit the second most senior judge of the FCT High Court.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that Mr Bello, whose tenure ended at 12 a.m. on Tuesday, had retired leaving behind a vacuum in the office.

This was because no immediate plan for the swearing-in of his successor was announced during the valedictory court session which was held in honour of Mr Bello on Tuesday.

In the past, such an inauguration would have taken place immediately after the valedictory court session.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the CJN attended the valedictory court session but did not speak at the event where no mention was made of any plan for the inauguration of Mr Bello’s successor.