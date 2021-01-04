ADVERTISEMENT

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State has dissolved the state executive council with effect from December 31, 2020.

The dissolution of the cabinet was contained in a statement signed the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor on Monday in Ilorin.

The 16-member cabinet was inaugurated by Mr AbdulRazaq on December 14, 2019.

The cabinet was made up of nine women and six men.

“His Excellency especially commends the Honourable cabinet members for their contributions to the development of the state while also wishing them the best in their future endeavours,” Mr Ajakaye said.

The governor added that the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mamman Sabah Jubril, was retained.

The governor directed the former cabinet members to hand over to the most senior officers in their respective ministries.

The outgone cabinet also had the youngest commissioner, Joana Kolo.

Mr AbdulRazaq was elected governor of Kwara State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress in the 2019 general elections.

He defeated the candidate of the then ruling party, the Peoples Democratic Party, Razaq Atunwa, in the election.

(NAN)