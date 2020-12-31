The Kwara Civil Service Commission has promoted more than 1,600 civil servants who passed the 2019 promotion examination and oral interview.
The commission’s chairperson, Habeebat Yusuf, stated this on Wednesday in Ilorin in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
The statement said that the promoted officers were from different ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) and were from Grade Level 07 to Grade Level 17.
According to Mrs Yusuf, the promoted personnel were evaluated using the new Performance Management System.
She expressed the commission’s appreciation to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for approving the promotion exercise.
She urged civil servants in the state to be proactive in their duties. (NAN)
