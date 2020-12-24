ADVERTISEMENT

Soldiers attached to the Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven, maintaining peace in Plateau have killed three armed robbers in the state, Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, the commander of the task force, said.

Mr Okonkwo disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Jos.

According to him, the criminals (suspects) were killed Wednesday night while operating around the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) permanent orientation camp in Mangu Halle, Mangu Local Government Area of the state.

He said that three other members of the gang escaped with bullet wounds.

“On Wednesday night, our men neutralised three notorious armed robbers on Mangu road by NYSC Camp. The robbers had robbed three vehicles of their belongings including phones and other valuables.

“After a long pursuit by our men, three out of the six robbers were neutralised (killed) while three others escaped and suspected to have fled into the adjoining villages with gunshot wounds,” he said.

The commander said some of the items recovered from them included two locally made long guns, six cartridges and a locally made pistol with five 9MM round of live ammunition.

He said the dead bodies were handed over to the Mangu Division of the Nigeria Police Force.

He assured Plateau residents of the military readiness to ensure a crime-free and peaceful Christmas and New Year celebrations in the state. (NAN)