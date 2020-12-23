ADVERTISEMENT

With the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, the Kwara State Government has announced a partial lockdown that will be enforced by security agents starting from Thursday.

The statewide lockdown will be between 12: 00 am and 4: 30 a.m. until further notice.

This was disclosed by the state’s commissioner for health, Raji Abdulrazaq, in a statement issued on Wednesday.

According to him, formal and informal gatherings exceeding 50 people have been banned while concerts, clubbing and carnivals have been suspended till further notice.

This is to allow for physical distancing, he said, adding that the use of face masks in public is mandatory.

“Appropriate use of face mask in public places is mandatory. Concerts/carnivals/Clubbing are not allowed until further notice. Worship centres are not to allow congregations exceeding 50 per cent of the maximum capacity of the venue. Other gatherings (formal and informal) exceeding 50 people are disallowed.

“Again, proper use of face mask in public space is mandatory. Therefore, the protocol of ‘No face mask, no entry’ must apply at all public. Defaulters are deemed to constitute dangers to public health.”

He also noted that the new directives are in line with the provisions of the Kwara State Infectious Diseases Regulations 2020 and shall apply to all offenders.

More over, transporters are obliged to enforce all COVID-19 protocols, including proper use of face mask by drivers and passengers as appropriate sanctions will apply to defaulters.

“Civil servants are to work from their homes and the only exemptions are essential workers, especially in the health sector. Virtual meetings are encouraged,” the Commissioner added.

Mr Abdulrazaq, however, stated that security agencies will deploy all lawful means to enforce these protocols.

It should be noted that similar restrictions have been imposed in other states over the recent resurgence in infections which is believed to be more dangerous if citizens keep violating safety protocols.

Last week alone, 5,176 infections were reported in the country– the highest weekly figure so far.

Nigeria’s total COVID-19 cases is fast approaching 80,000.