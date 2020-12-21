ADVERTISEMENT

A midnight fire on Monday razed 11 shops at Ipata Market in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, destroying goods and valuables.

The incident occurred at about 2 a.m., PREMIUM TIMES learnt. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

“Immediately we arrived at the scene, our gallant officers were able to curtail the spread of the fire in time and other shops in the market areas (more than 500 shops) were saved from the rampaging inferno,” the spokesperson of the state fire service, Hakeem Adekunle, said.

“And up till this moment, the cause of the fire has not been ascertained due to some reasons and difficulties met at the scene ground.”

He said the Director of the service, Yakub Waheed, has advised the traders in the market to always take safety as a priority.