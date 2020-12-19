ADVERTISEMENT

Olayemi Akinwumi, a Professor of African History and Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, has been appointed the new Vice-Chancellor of Federal University, Lokoja.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how the process of the appointment started in September 2020 with 81 applications from various parts of the country.

Recall that the applications were later screened and 20 applicants of the 81 were shortlisted.

The Chairperson of the Governing Council, Chris Adighije, while addressing the press on Friday, said the selection board, made up of two external members of the council and two internal members from the Senate of the institution including the chairperson of the Governing Council, met on Thursday and conducted interviews for 14 applicants that appeared before the selection board.

He disclosed that at the end of the interviews that lasted hours, the selection board came up with three names according to their scores.

According to him, Mr Akinwumi came first, while Akintayo Emmanuel Temitope from Ekiti State came second and Krekere Tawari Fufeye from Bayelsa came third.

“The Council met this morning to deliberate on the names and approve the appointment of Professor Olayemi Durotimi as the third Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Lokoja to take over from Professor Angella Miri whose tenure has elapsed,” he said.

He described the process as seamless and thanked the members of the council for their patience and perseverance that led to the peaceful conduct of the appointment of the new vice-chancellor.

Mr Akinwumi, who will occupy the office for five years, will take over from Angela Freeman Miri, whose tenure expired on February 15, 2021.

From his records, Mr Akinwumi is a Fellow of the Historical Society of Nigeria and the immediate past president of the Historical Society of Nigeria.

He is also a recipient of many national and international awards, which include the German Alexander von Humboldt, the DAAD and the Stellenbosch Institute of Advanced Study.