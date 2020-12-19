The Federal Capital Territory’s authority has raised concerns over the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city as Nigeria braces for a possible second wave of the deadly disease.

Out of the 806 new cases announced by the country’s NCDC late Friday night, Nigeria’s capital city accounted for 255.

Having recorded 9,308 cases out of the 77,013 recorded cases of the virus nationwide, the FCT is behind Lagos on the chart of 37 infected states in the country.

Decrying this reality at a press briefing on Friday, the FCT minister, Muhammad Bello, said the non-compliance of some residents has encourage the increase despite the city high testing ratio.

“Our recorded figures over the last 3 weeks have been unacceptably high and there is an urgent need to contain it as much and as fast as possible,” he said, disclosing measures to curb the spread and sanctions for non-complying residents.

Mr Bello said he has tasked the Abuja COVID-19 enforcement team to beef up their activities across the city and work closely with mobile courts to enforce sanctions where necessary.

Before rolling out guidelines, the minister cautioned residents against letting down their guard against the virus during the festive season and urged them to play their roles in averting the second wave of the deadly disease.

i. The Abuja Market Management Limited and the various market associations should work together to carry out sensitization activities and also ensure compliance of all extant health protocols.

ii. All extant regulations issued as conditions for re-opening of places of worship on the 4th of June 2020 still subsists and heads of the various congregations are to ensure compliance.

iii. All extant regulations guiding the operations of entertainment and recreational centers still subsists and operators of such places are enjoined to ensure strict compliance.

iv. Public transportation facilities such as buses taxis and tricycles must also obey all already established protocols.

Other COVID -19 guidelines in offices and business premises are;

i. Mandatory temperature checks must be carried out on all employees and customers entering office and business premises in the FCT.

ii. No mask, No entry, No service – all staff members, visitors and customers entering workplaces, shops or business premises must wear a face mask that should cover the mouth and nose.

iii. All office and business premises must have a handwashing station with running water and soap or hand sanitizer.

iv. Restrict all physical meetings and instead opt for virtual meetings, whenever possible.

v. Office, shops and business premises must be well-ventilated and cleaned regularly throughout the day.

vi. Employees who are feeling unwell or have COVID-19 symptoms, should notify their supervisor immediately, or stay at home and seek medical attention to confirm diagnosis, by doing a COVID19 test.

