The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has seized 10 vehicles from some car sellers it describes as illegal in Abuja.

Wadata Bodinga, the Director, Directorate of Road Traffic Services, announced this on Wednesday during a surveillance tour of the enforcement team of the administration to rid the city of illegal activities.

He recalled that on December 11, the FCTA issued a 72-hour ultimatum to illegal car sellers in Abuja to vacate or face sanctions.

He also said that the owners of the seized vehicles would be arraigned in mobile courts.

“The exercise began today and it is about the removal of all illegal car marts in the city.

“I can tell you that with our engagement with their leaders, it has yielded results, especially in the Gudu area where we noticed substantial compliance.

“However, there are still some that refused to go, but this exercise is a continuous one, we will continue to monitor those areas.

“Any vehicle impounded will be taken to our Wuye office and their owners will be made to go through the mobile courts,” he said.

He, however, appealed to other illegal car sellers in Abuja to remove their vehicles and move to designated car stands.

“At the moment, we have Kubwa road, though a temporary arrangement, but it has been given to car mart operators by the FCT Administration for their businesses.

“We don’t have to carry out this enforcement when people comply, we carried out this exercise because they refuse to comply,” he said.

Mr Attah Ikharo, the chairperson, FCT Traffic Management Task Team, noted that illegal car sellers painted the city in a bad light.

“During the exercise, we saw vehicles parked on pedestrian walkways in Area 10, among other places.

“People who are supposed to use the facility will now be forced to walk on the main carriage way, thereby causing gridlock.

“The walkways have been turned into car parks, which is in contravention with planning principles.

“When all these are cleared, people can easily move very freely,” he said.

The areas visited include, Gudu, Apo, Area 1 and Area 2, among others.

(NAN)