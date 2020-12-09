ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday afternoon, a joint Police/vigilante patrol team along Rafin-Gora, Kontagora local government area of Niger state gunned down a notorious armed bandit known as Zokala.

The spokesperson of the Police in the state, Wasiu Abiodun, announced this via a statement on Wednesday.

According to him, Zokala, who was riding his daylong CG motorcycle, was trapped while he was trying to escape the patrol team.

“The notorious bandit harbours around Kontagora forest and have been terrorizing Beri, Lamba, Kamfanin-waya, Farin-Shige, Bukoki communities and it’s environs.”

He noted that effort is on-going to apprehend other accomplices of the deceased.

Ritualists arrested

Mr Abiodun also announced the arrest of two suspected ritualists in possession of human eye.

Based on credible information received, Police Operatives attached to Gwada Division arrested one Buhari Ibrahim, 35 years, of Daza village, Munya Local Government Area of the state, in possession of a human eye, he said.

He stated that during interrogation, the suspect claimed to be a herbalist and that one Bitrus Imoh from Geneko village in Kotonkarfe Local Government Area of Kogi State, gave him the human eye in order to prepare a charm for him.

“The said Bitrus was later arrested on 07/12/2020 and claimed to have removed the human eye from the corpse of his late brother who died early this year from (the) same village.”

Also, in a similar development, police operatives attached to Zungeru Division arrested Mohammed Sani, culpable of homicide.

According to the police publicist, Mr Sani boarded an unregistered motorcycle, with three others, however, on reaching a point along the forest around Government Day Secondary School, Zungeru, he pulled out a rope, tied the rider and macheted him.

He was later arrested by Joint Police/Vigilante on patrol along Zungeru-Wushishi road and led the Police to the scene where the victim was lying dead, with a deep cut on the neck.

“The corpse was taken to General Hospital Wushishi for autopsy. During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and mentioned three others; Ishau, Yahuza and Sani who are currently at large. Case under investigation and effort is on going to arrest the fleeing suspects,” Mr Abiodun stated.

Those arrested will soon be charged to court, he added.