Contestants in the Vice-Chancellor race of the Federal University of Lokoja, Kogi state, have been scaled down to 20 professors.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that about 80 professors from various academic fields initially showed interest in replacing Angela Freeman Miri, whose tenure will expire in February 2021.

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairperson of the Governing Board of the institution, Chris Adighije, revealed that no fewer than 61 candidates were dropped for not meeting the advert criteria.

Mr Adighije, who spoke to journalists in Abuja, also denied insinuations that 10 professors from one tribe in Kogi State were disqualified.

He said of the 81 applicants that submitted applications, only 20 were shortlisted for screening, which would commence mid -December.

“The council unanimously approved the list, there was no dissenting voice. So 20 candidates will face the selection board.”

A five-man committee has been saddled with the responsibility of shortlisting eligible candidates.

Mr Adighije had previously assured of absolute transparency in the selection process, stating that the council will only settle for the best among the applicants as it aims to put the university in a position to compete favourably and catch up with older and well established ones.

“Of course, you know that the tenure of the present Vice Chancellor will expire on 21st February 2021. By law and convention we are in the process of selecting a successor and in doing that we are insisting on due process, ” he said in November.