The Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has approved the appointment of a new chairperson and board members of Kwara State College of Education, Oro, Governing Council.

The board is to be headed by Ayinde Abolarin who retired as Director of Kwara state Teaching Service Commission.

Others on the board include Khadijat Ola-Abdulraheem from Ilorin West, Julius Bamidele (Isin), Jimoh Bamidele Oba (Ilorin East). Mohammad Tsado Mohammad (Edu) and Ibikunle Dorcas Opeyemi (Ekiti)

The College Governing Council is the highest policy making body of the institution in-charge of the implementation of Government policies.

The newly appointed council is expected to resolve some crises affecting the state-owned institution.

The Kwara state House of Assembly had earlier this year received four petitions that bordered on nine billion Naira alleged contract scam of Kisi- Kaiama road, lack of due process and employment racketeering at the state College of Education, Oro.

The petitions were presented before the House by member representing Ekiti Constituency, Abdulganiyu Abolarin-Gabriel, member representing Owode-onire Constituency, Wahab Opakunle, member representing Irepodun Constituency, Felix Tayo Awodiji and Muhammed Baba Salihu of Okuta- Yashikira Constituency.

The speaker, Danladi-Salihu, referred the four petitions to relevant committees for further legislative action.