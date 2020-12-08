ADVERTISEMENT

No fewer than six persons have been arrested after a group of youth invaded the house of the Benue State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abba Yaro, on Monday.

The youth, who were protesting the death of the politician’s guard, damaged the building located along Judges’ Quarters, behind the permanent site of the Zone 4 Police Command, and vandalised three vehicles parked within the premises, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

The guard, while cutting the branch of a tree close to a high-tension wire, got electrocuted and died. This sparked a protest from angry youth in the community.

According to Punch newspaper, trouble started when youth in the area found the body of the young man hung on a tree.

“This angered the youth in the community, who invaded the house, pulled down the gates and damaged the house,” a resident was quoted to have said.

Mr Yaro noted that the intervention of the state governor, Samuel Ortom, and the police saved his family from attack.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, the spokesperson of the Police in the state, Catherine Anene, confirmed the attack.

She however stated that six persons have been nabbed in connection with the invasion, noting that investigation is still ongoing.

Mrs Anene said she finds it difficult to establish a link between the death of the gaurd and the destruction of properties, insisting that it was perpetrated by “lawless” individuals.

“I don’t know the relationship between the electrocution and the attacks. They just wanted to be lawless. They broke the cars parked outside. They tried to break windows before the police intervened.”