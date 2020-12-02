ADVERTISEMENT

Lawmakers of the Kogi State House of Assembly have called on Governor Yahaya Bello to contest the 2023 presidential election.

A government statement said, “in the past few weeks, youth and women groups across Nigeria have been calling on the youthful governor to enter the presidential ring ahead of the 2023 general elections.”

The Assembly members, in a motion moved on behalf of all the members by the Majority Leader of the House, Hassan Abdullahi, predicated their call on “sterling performance” of the governor since he assumed office in 2016.

Mr Bello is currently into his second term in office.

According to the assembly members, the governor has proven capability and capacity to lead the nation.

The resolution reads: “We, the Right Honourable Speaker and Honourable Members of the Kogi State House of Assembly upon due deliberation of proper motion therefore, do hereby unanimously make and pass a Vote of Confidence on His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

“That this Vote of Confidence is founded upon irrefutable and irreducible incidents of Governor Yahaya Bello’s leadership as the 4th Executive Governor of Kogi State, for a reference period spanning 27th January, 2016 till date, during which he has demonstrated uncommon courage, capacity and competence at his duty post, even in the face of the most daunting odds”.

In view of the security situation of the country, the Assembly Members hailed the uncommon heroics of the governor in ensuring security in the state.

“Yahaya Bello has been exceptional in security, protection of lives and properties across our joint and several constituencies – a key performance indicator, if not the most crucial, for leadership at all levels in Nigeria today.

“Under his watch, Kogi State has been transformed from the kidnap capital of Nigeria outside the embattled North East, into a polity where abduction of humans for ransom, along with other violent crimes like armed robbery and the formerly ubiquitous herdsmen scourge, have become mere opportunistic aberrations.

“That this, at various times, culminated in Kogi State ranking as the second most peaceful state in the federation and the most peaceful in the North.

“In the same vein, Kogi has been rated the state with the second lowest crime rate in the country under Yahaya Bello’s watchful leadership”.

Also, the Assembly members hailed the Governor’s sound economic policies and programs, which have culminated in improving the standards of living of the people. They also commended him for the life-touching projects he has executed across the state.

Speaking to journalists after the plenary, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Matthew Kolawole, said the Assembly will continue to enlighten Nigerians about the advantages of having a brave, young and intelligent President come 2023.

He said: “We have made our case. Nigerians are very reasonable. Kogi is selfless to offer our God-given Governor to Nigeria.”