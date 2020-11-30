ADVERTISEMENT

The Kwara state Commissioner of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has directed the operatives of the criminal investigation department of the force to investigate viral pictures of plaques allegedly presented to cult groups in Federal Polytechnic Offa.

The pictures circulated on social media showed that the Abiodun Adigun-led Students Union Government of the school presented awards to Alora, Aye and Eiye confraternities.

Awards to Aye confraternity Awards to Eye confraternity Awards to Alore confraternity

According to the pictures, the awards were presented in recognition of the groups’ “meritorious and distinguished contribution to the students and the institution.”

This paper gathered that the students’ arm recently rounded off her SUG week activities and presented awards to some people.

The alleged action of the SUG executives has been largely criticised and condemned by Nigerians on social media.

Membership of a cult group is not only forbidden in schools but is an offence in violation of the Secret Societies Law of Kwara 2004.

Although the SUG President, Abiola Azeez Adigun, had debunked the viral pictures, insisting that “the award does not emanate from our office and was probably photoshopped by an enemy of progress of the union”, a panel of inquiry has been set up by the school authorities.

Meanwhile, speaking with PREMIUM TIMES, the spokesperson of the police in the state, Peter Okasanmi, said he also saw the pictures online which he passed to the necessary quarters.

He also informed our correspondent that the police have commenced an investigation into the allegations.

“I am aware that the Commissioner of Police has directed the state CID to investigate,” he said.

All efforts to get the spokesperson of the school, Olayinka Iroye, to speak on the issue to this newspaper failed.

When contacted by phone, Mr Iroye promised to call back but did not. Multiple calls put across afterwards were not responded to as well.