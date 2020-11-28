ADVERTISEMENT

The Executive Secretary, National Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Yakubu Pam, says 2020 Christian Pilgrims from Plateau State are expected to be transported from the Plateau Airport to Israel in December.

Mr Pam made this known while inspecting the Yakubu Gowon Airport in Jos on Saturday.

“I am at the Yakubu Gowon Airport in Heipang today to inspect what is on ground to see if plans to convey pilgrims from this airport is realisable.

“So far so good; I am quite satisfied with what I have seen; my joy will be that pilgrims going to Israel from Plateau will no longer take off from Abuja but directly from Jos.

“By the grace of God, the 2020 pilgrims will take off from here to the holy land in December,” he said.

Mr Pam appealed to the state government to put in place the necessary things at the airport that would enable pilgrims to travel to the holy land from the state airport.

Earlier, the Airport Manager, Gbolahan Ayila, said that the airport needed a luggage scanner and more seats at the waiting areas to be ready for international operations.

Mr Ayila said the airport, which recently had a facelift, was in perfect condition except for a few challenges.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Danladi Atu, gave assurances of government’s commitment to ensure that the airport was fixed for international flights.

Mr Atu said that the governor was passionate about starting international flights in the state and was ready to fix the challenges being faced at the airport in spite of paucity of funds.

(NAN)