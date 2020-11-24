ADVERTISEMENT

Some residents of Plateau State involved in the looting spree during the #EndSARS protest in October have returned the stolen items.

In the heat of the demonstrations against police brutality across the country, some hoodlums and arsonists leveraged on the events to destroy public and private properties.

Also, public and private warehouses were looted in Lagos, Osogbo, Ilorin and other major cities.

Some of the items carted away include Spaghetti, Rice, Garri and other food items donated by CACOVID, a coalition of private businesses supporting the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

In Plateau State, some of the looted and vandalised properties include: SEMA Warehouse (Old Nitel Bukuru), PRUWASSA, PADP (Dogon Dutse, Jos), Mineral Museum (Angul D, Bukuru), ASTC Vom, Plateau Publishing Company, SUBEB (Dogon Dutse), Government Technical College Bukuru, Ryom local government secretariat, School of Home Economics Vom, Jos Foods, Jos Trade Fair (Polo), and the private residence of former speaker Yakubu Dogara.

PREMIUM TIMES had on Monday reported how a Plateau community suffered food poisoning after consuming grains suspected to be part of the looted food items because of the presence of preservatives.

The items were preserved with chemicals injurious to human health, an health officer told our reporter.

However, a statement signed by the Governor’s publicist, Makut Macham, said the looters returned some of the items in their possession, asking for forgiveness from the Plateau State government on Tuesday.

Mr Macham said the repentant persons were led to the new Government House in Jos led by a clergyman and evangelist of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), Ezekiel Dachomo, who explained that they made the confession during a prayer revival orgainsed at the Zang Secondary School Bukuru, Jos South Local Government.

The cleric said over 2,000 people came forward after hearing the gospel where he preached against the recent looting and vandalism which affected public and private properties in the State.

This action according to him is not just an invitation of the anger of God against the suspects but the entire State. He said the hijack of the #EndSars protest is a plan of the devil to scuttle the will of God for Plateau State which cannot be left without intercession.

Touched by the message, some of the persons involved in the looting repented and decided to bring some of the items still in their possessions as a mark of restitution and plea for mercy from God and the Government of Plateau State,” the statement read.

Mr Dachomo appealed to the governor to temper justice with mercy by granting forgiveness to the repentant persons who voluntarily came forward at the revival meeting with a promise never to partake in such acts again.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Governor, Secretary to the Government of the State Danladi Abok Atu commended the clergyman for appealing to the consciences of the affected persons who came forward to ask for forgiveness.

He said the action of the looters was a great disservice to the State as not only food items were looted, but heavy machinery, public infrastructure and businesses worth billions of naira were stolen and also destroyed.

“He advised the youths of Plateau State to be wary of listening to incitement by people who are not even from Plateau State, but come into the State purposely to orchestrate the destruction after which they disappear to their places of origin just like during the ENDSARS protest,” Mr Macham quoted Mr Atu to have said.

Most of the items returned were food items, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.