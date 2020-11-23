ADVERTISEMENT

A Kogi State-based medical doctor, Azubuike Iheanacho, has been kidnapped.

Mr Ihenacho is also the medical director of Peace Hospital located along old Egume Road, Ayingba, Dekina Local Government Area of the state. He is the third medical doctor to be kidnapped in the state in two months.

According to a statement issued by the Kogi State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) on Monday, the physician was abducted at his residence in Anyigba on Saturday night.

The statement signed by the state NMA chairperson, Omakoji Oyiguh, and his Secretary, Famotele Tolorunju, was sent to PREMIUM TIMES after an emergency meeting of the association.

The association said the gunmen stormed Mr Iheanacho’s residence between 9.00 and 9.30 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, and abducted him at the entrance of his house.

“Dr Azubuike Joel Iheanacho was kidnapped in front of his house at Anyigba in Dekina local government area of Kogi State. He was in a vehicle with another man and the wife when the kidnappers ordered the other two out of the car,” the statement read.

The group of doctors also noted that it had reported the incident to the security agencies and the state government for intervention.

This paper recalls that two medical doctors, Ebiloma Aduku of Zonal Hospital, Ankpa, and Kelechi Mgbahurike of Christ the King Hospital, Anyigba, were abducted on October 6 but were later released after the intervention of the security agencies.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the police in the state, Williams Aya, said he is yet to be briefed on the doctor’s abduction.

He, however, promised to update our reporter after consulting the appropriate quarters.