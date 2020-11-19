ADVERTISEMENT

The FCT Department of Public Health has advised food business handlers in the territory to channel their grievances to its office instead of going on social media.

The Director in-charge of the department, Josephine Okechukwu, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

She said that “some food business owners prefer to say their grievances on social media, with some even saying things that are not true, a step that is tarnishing the image of the department.”

According to her, “many food business owners and hotels have the contacts of the FCT Department of Public Health, and that if there are challenges confronting their business, they can always call, instead of going to social media which will not solve the problem”.

“Those going to social media to report their issues are only being mischievous, and are not willing to do the right thing to safeguard public health.

“No system is perfect, but some food handlers are not willing to do the right thing. We always give them document that contains the modus operandi of food business in the FCT.

“The document explains how to go about handling food business in the FCT, including certification and other things necessary. The big establishments and hotels are not complaining because they follow the guidelines.

“Before collecting every necessary document, staff of the department always do marking of shops first and discuss with the managements of prospective food businesses, explaining to them, what to do.”

She, however, added that many of them flaunt the guidelines “and just go on social media to paint a different scenario to whip sentiment”.

Ms Okechukwu urged such food business operators to desist from the act, abide by the rules and regulations and always contact the Public Health Department if they have any problems. (NAN)