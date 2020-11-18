ADVERTISEMENT

Four persons have been confirmed dead in a motor accident involving a vehicle and a tricycle in Offa, Kwara State.

According to eyewitnesses, eight persons, including two students of the Federal Polytechnic, Offa (FEDPOFFA), were involved in the accident, which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the vehicle, a Toyota Camry car, rammed into the oncoming tricycle conveying four persons to the school compound.

The tricycle rider and three others died instantly while the two students and two unidentified persons are receiving treatment at the General Hospital in Offa.

This paper also gathered that the driver of the Toyota Camry ran for his life, a move that angered the students and residents of the community. In their reaction to the driver’s escape, they burnt the vehicle.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Inspector Commander in-charge of the state, Jonathan Owoade, confirmed the incident to our reporter.

He noted that the remains of the deceased have been moved to the morgue while the survivors are receiving treatment.

Offa Poly accident scene Offa Poly accident scene

He added that the students went on a rampage and burnt the vehicle in anger.

“The situation is now under control,” Mr Owoade told PREMIUM TIMES.

The Public Relations Officer of the institution, Olayinka Iroye, who sympathised with the victims, confirmed that the two students of the institution are responding to treatment.

“The management wishes to inform the polytechnic community that the ghastly accident which occurred this morning involved a tricycle and a Toyota Camry along Ojoku Road, and two students of the polytechnic who were in the tricycle are in a stable condition and responding favourably to treatment.”

He announced that lectures have been suspended for the day, urging students to remain calm and conduct themselves peacefully.

“Management condoles with the family of other victims of the unfortunate incident,” Mr Iroye added in his statement.