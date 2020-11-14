ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has assigned the Commissioner for Energy, Science and Technology, Godwin Oyiwona, to temporarily take charge of the Ministry of Health and Human Services till a substantive commissioner is appointed.

This is following the demise of the former Commissioner of the Ministry, Emmanuel Ikwulono, who died after spending three months in office.

Mr Ikwulono was sworn in on August 5 after his predecessor, Sunday Ongbabo, resigned his position as a member of the State Executive Council.

According to a statement issued by the governor’s Press Secretary, Terver Akase, the secretary to the State Government has already written to Mr Oyiwona, conveying the approval of the governor.

He also expressed the governor’s confidence in the commissioner’s ability to oversee the two ministries.