Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has presented a N20.2 billion supplementary budget to the State House of Assembly for its consideration and approval.

The Speaker of the assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, disclosed this when the Majority Leader of the House, Tanko Tunga, presented the Supplementary Appropriation Bill on behalf of the governor during proceedings in Lafia on Wednesday.

Mr Balarabe-Abdullahi assured the governor of the house’s readiness to do justice to the budget for the development of the state.

”A Bill for a Law to Issue out of the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the State ( Supplementary Appropriation Bill), the sum of N20, 203, 376, 300 only, for the Services of Nasarawa State Government for the period of two months, commencing 1st November 1, 2020 and ending December 31, 2020,scaled second reading.

”I will commit the bill to the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation to work on the bill and report back to the House on November 23, 2020,” the speaker said.

Earlier, Mr Tunga, while moving a motion for the bill to scale first and second reading, said that the supplementary budget was necessary due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy.

”We are all aware how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the economy negatively, it has affected every aspect of life negatively, hence, the need for the supplementary budget,” he said.

He called on his colleagues to give the budget an accelerated passage.

Luka Iliya-Zhekaba, the Deputy Minority Leader, seconded the motion for the supplementary appropriation bill to pass first and second reading, respectively.

Also contributing, Mohammmed Okpoku and Mohammed Omadefu called for the speedy passage of the bill, considering its significance to the development of the state.

The house unanimously passed the bill into first and second reading during the proceedings.

Mr Sule had on July 20, 2020, presented a revised 2020 budget of N62.96 billion to the State House of Assembly, for consideration and approval.

Mr Sule, who tagged the budget as “Budget of Inclusive Development,” said that it was anchored on his administration’s policy of transparency, accountability and prudence, as necessitated by the effects of COVID-19 on the economy.

Recall also that on December 4, 2019, the governor presented the 2020 budget proposal of N100.52 billion to the state House of Assembly, for consideration and approval.