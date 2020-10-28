ADVERTISEMENT

The Niger State Government has banned all forms of processions and protests across the state.

Ahmed Matane, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), announced this in a statement in Minna on Wednesday.

He said that the measure is with immediate effect.

Mr Matane disclosed that banned processions and protests include Eid-el-Maulud processions, rallies and gatherings on the streets that will lead to the blocking of roads.

He enjoined the Muslim clerics to ensure that the Eid-el-Maulud activities are celebrated within their places of worship.

The SSG noted that the decision to ban protests and processions follows the security situation in the country following the EndSARS protest.

He said although government will continue to respect the right of the people of the state to go about with their legitimate activities.

It will, however, not allow any group to abuse the right of the citizens by breaking the law and infringing on other people’s rights in the community and public roads, he added. (NAN)