The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Niger on Wednesday issued certificates to 801 corps members of the 2019 Batch ‘C’, Stream two.

The certificates were issued to them during a low-key passing out ceremony at the Bako Kontagora Stadium in Minna.

Funmilayo Ajayi, the NYSC Coordinator in the state, commended the corps members for their invaluable individual and collective contributions to their host communities during the service year.

“On behalf of the Director-General, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, I congratulate you for the successful completion of the mandatory one year service,’’ Mrs Ajayi she said.

She expressed satisfaction with the level of discipline and dedication exhibited by the corps members in the course of their service year in education, health, agriculture and rural infrastructure sectors of the economy.

According to her, your landmark achievements are not only praiseworthy but attest to the relevance and the effectiveness of the NYSC scheme.

She advised them to continue to uphold the core values of the NYSC – patriotism, integrity, efficiency, commitment and teamwork.

The coordinator also advised them to work hard to harness the benefits of the skills acquisition and entrepreneurship development training they were exposed to during the period.

Highlights of the event were the presentation of the state government commendation letters to two corps members for executing projects in their places of primary assignments.

One of the recipients of the letter is Bonaventure Woda with state code number as NG/19c/ 2505, who did street naming and inclusion into Google map of Dusten Kura Gwari area in Minna.

The other is Ajayi Oladunjoye with state code number NG/19c/2659, who trained youth in liquid soap making.

He also donated writing material to students of College of Arts and Islamic Studies (CAIS), Enagi in Edati Local Government Area of the state.