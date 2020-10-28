The Plateau State Government has released a list of facilities affected in the looting spree that started last week following the #EndSARS protest.

The protest against police brutality was hijacked by hoodlums and thugs who carried out nefarious acts.

Private and public warehouses were looted across the country. Also, COVID-19 palliatives and relief items for flood victims donated by players in the private sector and government were carted away.

Law enforcement agents have, however, arrested some of the suspects in the process of restoring peace.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Plateau State Government listed 22 facilities that were either torched, destroyed or looted in the state.

Governor Simon Lalong and members of the House of Representatives from the state visited the JIB complex, a house of former reps’ speaker, Yakubu Dogara, and Plateau Road Maintenance Agency which were all looted.

“It was a moment of sadness as Members of the Plateau State Caucus at the National Assembly joined Governor Simon Lalong to inspect destroyed and looted properties in Jos and Bukuru following the activities of hoodlums in the past few days,” the governor’s spokesperson, Macham Machut, said.

He said the violence has taken Plateau State back and increased the burden of infrastructure deficit which will make development difficult.

“They asked host communities to stand up and defend public and private properties in their domains so as to encourage development and progress,” Mr Machut said, quoting the governor and the lawmakers.

Below is the list of looted/destroyed/torched properties:

PROPERTIES DESTROYED OR LOOTED IN PLATEAU STATE

1. NEMA Store Anguldi Bukuru (Public Facility)

2. SEMA Store Anguldi Bukuru (Public Facility)

3. FERMA Office Anguldi Bukuru (Public Facility)

4. PRUWASSA Office Anguldi Bukuru (Public Facility)

5. ASTC Office K/Vom (Public Facility)

6. Govt. Technical College Bukuru (Public Facility)

7. Joseph Gomwalk Secretariat Jos (Public Facility)

8. PADP Dogon Dutse Jos North (Public Facility)

9. Plateau Publishing Corporation (Nigeria Standard) (Public Facility)

10. Jos Foods Abattoir (Private business)

11. Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara’s residence (Private Residence)

12. Comrade Bancir’s (Private Residence)

13. Plateau State Water Board (Public Facility)

14. Jos International Breweries (Public Facility)

15. NASCO (Private business)

16. Red Cross, North Central Zonal Store

17 NITEL Bukuru (Public Facility)

18. Riyom Local Government Secretariat (Public Facility)

19. Home Economics Training Centre Riyom (Public Facility)

20. Ministry of Agriculture Store House Bukuru (Public Facility)

21. Fertilizer Store Riyom (Public Facility)

22. National Seed Council Office Bukuru (4, 265 bags of wheat seeds due to be launched by the Vice President) (Public Facility)