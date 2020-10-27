ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Kogi State have arrested a man, Sunday Edino, and others who allegedly conspired with him to cart away medical equipment worth billions of naira.

Under the guise of the #EndSARS protests, hoodlums and arsonists have looted several public and private-owned warehouses and businesses in the past one week, PREMIUM TIMES had reported.

State governments have kick-started the process of bringing perpetrators of these nefarious acts to book, this paper learnt.

Mr Edino and his alleged accomplices were arrested with medical equipment in Lokoja on Monday.

Medical equipment worth over N1.2 billion kept in a warehouse in Lokoja were vandalised and looted by hoodlums according to the police.

It was noted that the hoodlums stole x-ray machines and other equipment while others were retrieved from bushes around the warehouse.

“The Commissioner of police in Kogi State and his men swiftly launched a manhunt on the criminals which led to the arrest of Pastor Sunday Edino and others,” a statement by the state government said.

The state governor, Yahaya Bello, had earlier warned the youth to conduct themselves peacefully while protesting but warned that the government would not spare protesters who engage in criminal activities.

“The #EndSARS protest has been under control in Kogi State owing to the fact the state governor, Yahaya Bello had earlier lent his voice in support of the youth who were protesting against police brutality across the nation,” the statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Onogwu Muhammed, read.

He stated that hoodlums invaded the Agricultural Development Project office along Lokoja-Okene Road in the early hours of Monday and carted away fertilizer and other agrochemicals procured to assist farmers during the dry season farming.

“The hoodlums extended the looting to another warehouse where relief materials for flood affected persons were kept. The rampaging hoodlums broke into the warehouse and carted away materials such as mattresses, roofing sheets, beddings, and other materials meant for victims of flood disasters in the state,” Mr Muhammed lamented.